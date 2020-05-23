1  of  74
What could in-person dining look like? One local restaurant’s plans

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Restaurants are eligible for reopening in Phase 3, according to New York’s reopening guidelines.

As the Finger Lakes region proceeds with reopening, many are wondering what going out to eat at local restaurants will look like in the age of social distancing.

Janine Caschette with Avvino, a restaurant in Brighton is planning for that right now.

“We have to be incredibly resourceful, and creative, and safe,” said Caschette.

Caschette shared the restaurant’s in-person dining plan with News 8.

“We will have a host standing outside, it will be reservation-only, everything will be staggered, people will wait in their car until we call them up,” explained Caschette.

“We will be taking the temperature of our staff every day, recording every guest that’s in here for contact tracing, then having a separate entrance and exit,” Caschette continued.

Caschette is also tape measuring the empty dining room, to establish social distance between tables.

But more space in one place means fewer tables – potentially fewer ways to earn money. That’s why they want to expand their outside dining area into adjacent parking spaces, preventing them from having to halve their seating capacity.

“If we’re able to extend outside, then we can take those other eight tables outside for at least a few months, be able to cover it with a canopy or a tent,” said Caschette.

The restaurant, Caschette says, has 16 total tables, with just about half fitting inside with proper social distance.

The potential extension into the lot, however, might be at odds with current town regulations. Caschette expressed dissatisfaction with the town, saying there’s too much red tape to make it happen.

William Moehle, the Brighton Town Supervisor, told News 8 he’s looking into the rules.

“What we’re looking to do is see how we can streamline the process to make it possible for restaurants to operate successfully,” described Moehle.

“These are extraordinary times,” Moehle said.

