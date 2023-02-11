ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While it’s the most-watched event of the year, not everyone is in the mood for the Super Bowl — not even the commercials or halftime show.

In the age of streaming, alternative options are almost limitless, so we’re going to do two things for you.

Break down what’s on most broadcast and cable networks Sunday night.

Provide a list of streaming recommendations from the News 8 team.

First, this commercial break: Even if you’re going to watch the Super Bowl, you can quickly catch up on the news and weather with News 8 before switching over to the game. Next, it’s on to network programming, with CBS Weekend News at 6:30 p.m. and 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. Then — wait for it — three straight hours of The Equalizer repeats. If you have an antenna, perhaps you can give our secondary channels a shot.

Super Bowl Sunday Network Programming

Excludes premium channels

CBS: (see above)

ABC: 7-9pm AFV, 9pm Shark Tank, 10pm Celebrity Jeopardy

NBC: 7-11pm America’s Got Talent All-Stars

FOX: Some football game

PBS: 7pm Legacy List with Max Paxton, 8pm Miss Scarlet and the Duke, 9pm All Creatures Great and Small, 10pm Vienna Blood

The CW: 7-8pm Family Feud, 8-9pm World’s Funniest Animals, 9-10pm Whose Line is it?

A&E: Customer Wars

AMC: 6pm Now You See Me 2, 9-11pm Mayfair Witches

BET: 8pm Tyler Merry’s Madea’s Family Reunion

Bravo: Below Deck

CMT: Jeff Dunham

Comedy Central: South Park, The Office

Discovery: 7pm Carnival Eats, 10pm Man v Food

E!: 8-10pm Mean Girls

FX: 6-8pm Sing, 8-10pm Despicable Me 3

Hallmark: The Way Home

HGTV: Home Town

History: Ancient Aliens

Lifetime: 7pm Salt-n-Peppa, 8-11pm Janet Jackson

MTV: Ridiculousness

National Geographic: To Catch a Smuggler

Nickelodeon: 6pm Snow Day, 8pm The Addams Family

Oxygen: Snapped

Paramount: Bar Rescue

SyFy: 7:30pm Back to the Future, 10p Back to the Future II

TBS: Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2

TNT: Rampage, Kong Skull Island, The Meg

TruTV: Impractical Jokers

USA: Law & Order SVU

VH1: The Temptations

We: Criminal Minds

Now, if you don’t want to sit through commercials, there are nearly limitless streaming options, depending on which service(s) you may have. So we asked members of the News 8 team to chime in with their advice. Here are a few recommendations:

Streaming Suggestions from the News 8 team

Brennan Somers The White Lotus (HBO) The Last of Us (HBO) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

James Gilbert The Mole (Netflix)

Theresa Marsenburg From Scratch (Netflix)

Adam Chodak (books on tape) Lincoln in the Bardo (George Saunders) The Right Stuff (Tom Wolfe) Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (Gabrielle Zevin)

Eric Snitil The Day After Tomorrow Twister (of course)

Natalie Kucko The Bear (Hulu) Alternate choice: The Waterboy