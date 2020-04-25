What schools re-opening might look like

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) “Opening schools is very difficult,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo at a briefing this week. Cuomo said the earliest schools could re-open is May 18th, and even that might be too soon. For ideas on how to keep social distancing intact, he’s looking to the districts.

“We’re really starting to continue to build this airplane as we fly it,” says Thomas Putnam, President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, also the Superintendent of Penfield schools.



Putnam says if schools do re-open next month, expect a world of daily deep-cleans and students spread out. “We are in conversations to put in as much social distancing as possible,” he says.

Putnam says that includes wearing masks, and making sure desks are far enough apart in classrooms. Same for the seats in the cafeteria, locker rooms and lunch lines. But the biggest concern for him? School buses.

“Our full school buses are more difficult to create social distancing on a school bus that may have 40 to 50 students on it,” he says.

Putnam says they’re ready to start making these plans a reality to get the doors open once the go-ahead is given.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to make sure we have social distancing in place and whatever else the Monroe County Department of Health is asking us to do,” he says.

Putnam says these discussion are happening across the country, and what districts come up with to limit the spread of Covid-19 could be a framework going forward beyond 2020.