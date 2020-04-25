Live Now
Buffalo Kickoff Live NFL Draft House Party
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

What schools re-opening might look like

News
Posted: / Updated:

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) “Opening schools is very difficult,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo at a briefing this week. Cuomo said the earliest schools could re-open is May 18th, and even that might be too soon. For ideas on how to keep social distancing intact, he’s looking to the districts. 

“We’re really starting to continue to build this airplane as we fly it,” says Thomas Putnam, President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, also the Superintendent of Penfield schools.

Putnam says if schools do re-open next month, expect a world of daily deep-cleans and students spread out. “We are in conversations to put in as much social distancing as possible,” he says.

Putnam says that includes wearing masks, and making sure desks are far enough apart in classrooms. Same for the seats in the cafeteria, locker rooms and lunch lines. But the biggest concern for him? School buses.

“Our full school buses are more difficult to create social distancing on a school bus that may have 40 to 50 students on it,” he says.

Putnam says they’re ready to start making these plans a reality to get the doors open once the go-ahead is given. 

“We’ll be doing everything we can to make sure we have social distancing in place and whatever else the Monroe County Department of Health is asking us to do,” he says.

Putnam says these discussion are happening across the country, and what districts come up with to limit the spread of Covid-19 could be a framework going forward beyond 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss