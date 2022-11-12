STACKER (WSYR) — After millions of New Yorkers spend their money on lottery tickets, ever wondered what NYS does with the ticket sales?

If you didn’t know already, states use their revenue generated by lottery earnings to benefit charitable or civic causes such as education, public employee pension funds and more.

Throughout history, lotteries have helped pay for the construction of elite educational institutions like Yale and Harvard and even the cost of running militias that could fight the British Army during the American Revolution.

But while this revenue can help generate much-needed funding for communities and organizations, it can come at a cost to many communities as well.

An investigation into state lotteries released in July 2022 underscored their impact on low-income communities. The report from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland found that lotteries depend on low-income communities—Black and Hispanic communities, in particular.

According to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, this is how NYS spends its lottery ticket sales.

New York’s lottery is the largest and most profitable in North America, ending the 2021-2022 fiscal year with $3.6 billion.

The counties with the highest lottery aid to education are New York City, Suffolk, Erie, Monroe, Nassau, and Onondaga.

All the money goes to the state’s public K-12 schools as the New York Constitution requires. The same formula used to distribute other state aid is also applied to lottery profits so that larger, lower-income school districts receive proportionally larger shares. New York City received the largest amount for the 2021-2022 fiscal year: $1.26 billion. The New York Lottery has earned $78.7 billion since 1967 for education across the state.

The New York Lottery has earned $78.7 billion to support education statewide since 1967, including $3.6 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, according to the New York Lottery Aid to Education.

The amount of funds dispersed by the State Education Department as Lottery Aid is reportedly based upon estimated earnings at the time of budget passage. If the Lottery earnings exceed budget estimates, then additional funds become part of the next year’s Lottery Aid distribution.

In 2023, $60.1 million is projected by the New York State Gaming Commission Division of Lottery to be transferred to the Lottery Education Fund leaving a balance of $109.5 million on March 31, 2023.