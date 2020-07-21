A day in the life of a coronavirus contact tracer in Monroe County

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A lot has changed since March and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weather is warmer, and the economy is reopening to something that resembles normalcy, but the uptick in social activity affects how the contact tracing process might look for COVID-19 in Monroe County.

John Owens is the contact tracing head for the Monroe County Health Department. He says the contact tracing process has looked different with each month and phase of the pandemic.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Owens said there were more exposures relating to school, church and parties. Towards the middle, there were mainly work and home exposures.

“The community did what they could in beginning … that’s the beauty, we are all one big team, if the community doesn’t do masks and social distancing, it doesn’t work,” he said.

Now that Monroe County is well into phase four of reopening the economy, Owens said more exposures are relating to travel, bars and restaurants. He said the team recently made 500 contact calls in one day, where 478 of those were related to travel.

“Some may think, ‘oh I don’t have to wear my mask, people are going to bars and restaurants,’ but no, it’s not like that. We still have to be as careful as we can be,” said Owens. “Just because the economy is opening up doesn’t mean we can be lax on masks and social distancing.”

Owens said the community must keep up their efforts to move forward, not backwards.

“Our county has been good at keeping curve flat not overwhelming hospitals, and it’s really because of how well prepared we are, the great work the team is doing, and then in combination with that, the community,” said Owens.

He said if there’s ever a place where people need more educating, it shouldn’t be in a punitive way.

“If five people who go to the same restaurant at different times, who hadn’t gone anywhere else get infected, then we might know something could be going on in that restaurant, ” said Owens. “So those are the reasons we do want to ask and figure out, find trends, places where we might have to call or go see to see that everyone doing the right thing. Not in punitive way, but to work with everyone — and we’ve had that so far.”

Owens said the work to stop the spread isn’t just with the contact tracing team, but in all of the community, social distancing and wearing a mask when needed.

He said if you get a call from a 518 area code, it could be a contact tracer. They will not ask for any banking information or social security number, and if a caller does ask for that information, it is not a contact tracer.

Owens also said if you are someone who enjoys talking to people, you could apply to be a contact tracer.