WFT safety Deshazor Everett involved in fatal car crash

Washington Football Team’s Deshazor Everett (22) and Cole Holcomb (55) tackle New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — Deshazor Everett, a strong safety with the Washington Football Team, was involved in a fatal car accident in Loudoun County Thursday night.

Kraig Troxell, Director of Media Relations and Communications for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Everett was involved in a crash on Gum Spring Road at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Everett was driving with one passenger when the car ran off the road and struck several trees, before flipping and coming to a stop.

Everett’s passenger, Olivia Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries. Everett sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, and is being treated at Reston Hospital Center.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.

On Friday morning, the Washington Football Team put out an official statement acknowledging the crash.