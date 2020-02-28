“We’ve got to get this water out” Town of Greece holds meeting as shipping season delayed

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Shipping season on Lake Ontario is being delayed two weeks due to flooding concerns.

That means more time for maximum outflow to get excess water out of the lake.

“We’ve got to get this water out,” said William Reilich, Greece Town Supervisor, as he updated the town at a full public meeting Thursday.

Reilich, a member of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, said he isn’t afraid to push back against the shipping industry to get more time for maximum outflow.

“And I said, I’m not going to let the tail wag the dog,” said Reilich. “We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”

The shipping delay could have a sizable economic impact. Reilich noted that about 30 percent of Canada’s GDP comes from the Great Lakes.

“There are other alternatives, it may be a little more costly, whether it’s rail service or trucking, but there are other alternatives. And it’s costly to see the damage on the southern shore as well,” said Reilich.

Thomas Tartaglia, a Greece lakeshore resident who attended Thursday’s meeting, said he wants to see a lasting solution to the issue.

“It’s unfair to the people along that lake shore, that they can’t live their life during the course of a summer because they’re spending their time cleaning and pumping,” said Tartaglia.