West Virginia reports highest vaccine administration rate in the nation

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia is outpacing every other state in the race to vaccinate the country, according to Governor Jim Justice in his Christmas press conference.

Despite it being Christmas Day, the governor felt it was important to still speak with the people of the state, both to share good news and bad news.

The conference began with the governor’s standard reading of the newest COVID-19 deaths.

Justice then shared the news that West Virginia is performing extremely well at the task of getting their population vaccinated.

“West Virginia still has the highest administration rate of any state in the country … We are now at 47.01 percent, and the closest state to us is [the state of] Maine with 28 percent,” Justice said.

The governor went on to encourage the state to keep up its great work, and strongly advised citizens to follow in the steps of the healthcare workers by getting the vaccine.