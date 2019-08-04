West Irondequoit, Brockport districts hit by data breach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Brockport Central School District and West Irondequoit Central School District have been affected by a data breach.

West Irondequoit received notice from Pearson Clinical Assessment that a data security breach that included former and current students and staff members.

Brockport Central was also affected by the breach and it included some students’ names and their birth dates, in addition to some staff members’ names and emails issued through the school email addresses.

Brockport Central School District issued the following statement:

“The Brockport Central School District was recently informed of a third party data breach involving the unauthorized access of student and staff data through an agency the district utilizes for student assessment.

The data was limited to select student names and date of birth and select staff names and school issued email addresses. There is no evidence this information has been misused.

BCSD is committed to protecting and securing our educational data. Our systems have many controls in place to ensure security and privacy. Those affected were notified and steps have been taken to mitigate the incident and protect against similar events.”