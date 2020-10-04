“We’re not scared of police,” protests continue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Justice for Daniel Prude protests continued Saturday night, from an RPD station on N. Clinton Avenue to Martin Luther King Junior Park.

On N. Clinton Ave, protesters chanted, played drums and yelled justice for Daniel Prude while calling police racist.

Police were standing in a line outside and inside vehicles, as protesters held shields.

We spoke with an organizer who tells us, they’re not scared of the police.

“It’s the same thing it’s been, we’re just demanding justice and not standing down to the police system and fighting white supremacy,” said protester Shaquanna Herbert.

Protesters say they’ll continue protests for as long as they say it takes.