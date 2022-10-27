"This is 'Chips Country'... we're going to build it here in New York!" said Gov. Kathy Hochul

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — President Joe Biden was in Central New York Thursday, along with Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Governor Kathy Hochul, to talk about the creation of the new Micron plant north of Syracuse.

President Biden said a century ago, Upstate New York led the way in US manufacturing.

“Then something happened. American manufacturing, the backbone of our economy got hollowed out,” he said to the packed gymnasium at Onondaga Community College.

Enter Micron. The semiconductor chip company has signed a $100-billion dollar deal to create a plant in Clay on a 1,500-acre site (the facility could fit into the Carrier Dome four times over).

“Because of the new law I signed and Chuck (Schumer) designed and delivered– we’re turning things way around,” said Biden.

After all is said and done, Micron is expected to create 9,000 skilled jobs on-site, and roughly 40,000 other jobs in the community.

“We’re back in the game. We’re competing again!” said Biden, who also said China is nervous about this deal.

Right now, the US makes 10% of the world’s chips. When Micron is fully operational in Central New York, the US will be making 50% of the world’s chips.

Senator Chuck Schumer said this is a new era in American manufacturing. “Our children, our grandchildren, will benefit long-term from the investments Micron is making in the community,” he said.

And legislation on the State level– the Green Chips Act— helped to cement this deal. “This is ‘Chips Country’, this is New York State, and we’re going to build it here in New York!” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

And ‘Chips Country’ it will be. The Micron CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, says the new site will be making roughly 4 billion chips per year.

“Clay, New York– just a few miles north of here, will be able to say with pride that they are home to some of the most advanced manufacturing in the world,” said Mehrotra.

Leaders today called this the biggest investment in American history. Micron also pledged to hire 1,500 military veterans as a part of this project. Additionally, Micron is investing $5 million dollars into a ‘clean room’ at OCC to help train future recruits in chip manufacturing.

This will be a long-term investment for Micron. It’s expected to take 20 years for all four giant facilities on the site to be built. Hiring will begin in the second half of this decade; construction is expected to begin next year.