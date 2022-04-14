BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A machine made famous for its crunching capabilities finally has a name.

The shredder, viewed for hundreds of hours by people all over the world, is based in Brockport and housed by Sunnking, a leader in the industry of e-scrap Sunnking.

This local “celebrity” shredder gained his stardom thanks to “Stream the Shred.” Live, uninterrupted, 24-hour viewing of electronics being destroyed into hundreds of recyclable pieces of metal and retired technology.

Brockport’s @Sunnking has a live webcam that shows junk devices being destroyed and it’s oddly satisfying to watch https://t.co/sgAQhf5SSj pic.twitter.com/6qmpHxWtaj — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) August 11, 2021

Last month the company announced a contest to name the shredder and on Thursday the results were revealed.

Shreddie Van Halen was the top vote-getter in the online contest. Here’s a breakdown of the vote between the five finalists:

34% of votes: Shreddie Van Halen

24% of votes: Shreddy Krueger

23% of votes: Shreddy Munster

12% of votes: Sir Chomps-a-Lot

7% of votes: Slim Shreddy

SUNY Brockport student Jessica Lisk was the winner with her Shreddie Van Halen submission. She will be given a tour of the newly named shredder plus four tickets to Six Flags Darien Lake.

Overall, more than 200 names were submitted from the Rochester and Buffalo areas.