Man says 3 syringes found in his rectum aren't his

Wesley Scott jail booking photo / WFLA

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - A Clearwater man says three syringes removed during a strip search at the Pinellas County Jail do not belong to him.

Wesley Dasher Scott, 40, was arrested on a drug charge early Friday morning and was taken to the receiving area of the Pinellas County Jail.

While he was being strip searched, Scott removed three syringes from his rectum and gave them to a deputy, according to an arrest affidavit.

He allegedly told deputies that the syringes were not his.

Before he was transported to the jail, Scott was searched in a field where he was taken into custody.

A deputy said he asked Scott if he had anything on him and if he knew what would happen if he brought anything hidden into the jail.

The deputy said that Scott knew what the consequences would be.

Scott was charged with felony possession of contraband in a county detention facility, possession of drugs without a prescription with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, and possession of drugs without prescription.