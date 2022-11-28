VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The end of the year is quickly approaching, and while that does mean colder days ahead it also means the return of outdoor ice rinks to the area. Including the one at the Eastview Mall run by Dick’s House of Sport, and Meggan Camp, the Community and Experience Director at Dick’s.

“This is actually our second year hosting the rink, we were really excited to bring it back this year,” said Camp.

There are quite a few moving parts to keep the rink running, including massive compressors, a zamboni, and plenty of power. The actual reason the ice sticks aroun even after what was at times a warm November is simple.

“A company called Magic Ice comes in they install a subfloor over top of the turf field and then they lay down chiller lines,” he said. “They have glycol running through them they’re kept at about 15°F.”

Glycol, a type of alcohol, is used in a lot of products but the one you might know best is the antifreeze used in your car. Mixed with water, it lowers the freezing point allowing the lines running underneath the ice to stay cold enough to fend off the milder temperatures and the sun. Though they aren’t able to stop everything mother nature throws at it.

“The only thing that keeps us out of being open is some rain,” Camp said.

As the old saying goes, build it and they will come. The rink is open to the public for a fee with skates to rent if you don’t have your own. This Saturday they’re even offering a skate with Santa along with other events including an exhibition game with RIT Hockey on December 9th in support of the Hockey Buddies charity. More information is available on their website.