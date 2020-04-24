Weird dreams part of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our dreams Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine said some of the dream themes that have emerged during the pandemic include:

Dreams about public gatherings

Survivalist, pop culture-inspired dreams

Mysterious figures

Return to childhood

