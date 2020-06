We’re starting off this morning pleasant and on the cooler side. Temperatures began in the upper 40s for many of us which may warrant grabbing the jacket or light sweatshirt especially if you plan on doing any outdoor dining this afternoon as highs will struggle to reach the 60s. Even though the wind is much more calm it’s roots are from the north, which will make things feel extra chilly today even in the warm sun. Clouds will fade into mostly sunny conditions for this afternoon with a clear and even cooler night ahead.

This evening's temperatures may leave you grabbing for that extra blanket, and believe it or not it looks like we will be toying with a record low of 41℉ set back on June 14th, 1875! This year has been a favorite for breaking records, and with my forecast low of 42℉ it’s not completely out of the question to see lows for many get close to that point.