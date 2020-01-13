Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher gets big donation

The Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher College is getting a major gift form a nationally recognized expert in the field.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) —

Lucy Malmberg is the co-founder of Wedgewood Pharmacy, one of the largest specialized compounding pharmacies in the U.S. and she is giving the school $100,000.

The gift was announced during the annual White Coat Ceremony — which welcomed just over 60 students into the pharmacy profession.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a school to be able to receive this gift,” SJFC School of Pharmacy Dean Christine Birnie said.

“It’s going to be utilized for students to be able to travel overseas to international and domestic missions trips and service projects. It will also be used to allow students to be able to travel to professional conferences and meetings all around the nation.”

Each year, the Wegmans School of Pharmacy sends students to work in health clinics around the world.