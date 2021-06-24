Wegmans, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hold prescription drop off event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Wegmans to make make sure prescription medications are disposed of properly.

This Saturday the Wegmans Pharmacy in Penfield will be collecting any outdated, unwanted or unusable medications that you are looking to get rid of. Those involved say there are three major goals of this initiative:

to protect the environment

to protect public health

and to protect public safety

“Our community has a long history of environmental stewardship. Folks want to do the right thing,” Monroe County Director of Environmental Services Mike Garland said. “So it’s important that we get the message out – and make it convenient for them – so they know what they can and can’t do.”

This is the first of three planned disposal events. For those unable to attend but would like to dispose of medication, contact law enforcement. They’ll be able to stop by collect the medication and ensure they are disposed of properly.