Wegmans in Brooklyn to make its debut on Sunday

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WROC) — Brooklyn will be home to a new Wegmans this weekend.

The company announced the location at 21 Flushing Avenue in the Brooklyn Navy Yard makes its debut at 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Wegmans says the 74,000 square foot store is employing 540 employees, and the Brooklyn location will offer nearly 50,000 items in all, with more than 2,000 being organic.

“We give our best to the customer every single time. Not just in the morning, not just on a good day,” Store Manager Kevin Cuff says. “We want to be the best in the business when it comes to putting the customer first.”

Executive Chef Stephen De Lucia and his culinary staff of 157 people will prepare everything from fresh sushi, pizza, burgers, and made-to-order salads and soups.

Food bars will be mix and match, with hot and cold self-serve stations, all available for takeout or in-store dining.

The mezzanine-level Market Cafe seating area has space for nearly 100 and includes a bar serving wine, beer, cocktails, and snacks, according to Wegmans.

Wegmans in Brooklyn will be the 101st store overall and the 47th location in New York State.