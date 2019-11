ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is holding an open hiring event on Tuesday to fill culinary positions.

The company is hosting open interviews, looking to fill plenty of full-time and part-time positions.

Open interviews are from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. Wegmans chefs will be there to talk with candidates about potential career paths.