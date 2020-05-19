1  of  74
Closings
Wegmans awards scholarships to local employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) — Wegmans Food Markets announced Tuesday that the Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program will award college tuition assistance to 1,842 new recipients for the upcoming academic year. 

The company expects to pay out approximately $5 million in tuition assistance to both new and returning scholarship recipients during the 2020-2021 school year.

“Our employees play such a vital role in our company and we are so grateful for them, especially during this unprecedented time,” says Colleen Wegman, president & CEO of the family supermarket chain. “This scholarship program helps our people pursue higher education and grow their career. With many graduations canceled or postponed this year, we feel it is particularly important to congratulate this year’s scholarship recipients, and all 2020 graduates.”

During the weekend of June 13-14, Wegmans will recognize all graduating employees with a graduation certificate and a gift to help them celebrate at home.

Part-time employee scholarship recipients are eligible to receive up to $1,500 per year for four years (a maximum of $6,000), and full-time employees can receive up to $2,200 per year for four years (up to $8,800 total). No limit is placed on the number of scholarships awarded each year and no restrictions are made on a student’s course of study. Recipients may choose any area of study from an accredited college and enter any field they desire upon graduation. 

To receive a scholarship, Wegmans employees must meet work-performance criteria. Eligibility is also based on a minimum number of work hours over a specified time period.

Since the program began in 1984, more than 40,000 Wegmans employees have been awarded scholarships totaling $125 million.

Visit wegmans.com/scholarship to view the list of this year’s scholarship recipients.

