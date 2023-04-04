ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has been honored as one of the ‘2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For’.

This is the company’s 26th time on the list, this year coming in at the #4 spot.

Wegmans was chosen based on anonymous surveys, submitted by the employees as well as company-submitted essays describing benefits and efforts to support employees.

“We continue to believe we can only be a great place to shop if we are a great place to work,” says Colleen Wegman, President and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The values we share across our company are demonstrated in the way our employees care for each other, our customers, and our community. We are so grateful for everyone’s dedication to making Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all, and we celebrate this honor together.”

In 2022, Wegmans also ranked as a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace for Women, and was ranked #1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list.

To be eligible for The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work honor, companies must have at least one-thousand U.S. employees and cannot be a government agency.