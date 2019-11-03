Weekend rallies ahead of Election Day 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Labor Council hosted a walk on Saturday in support of Adam Bello for Monroe County Executive and Dan Maloney for Monroe County Legislature.

Maloney is the president of the UAW Local 1097 and the president of the Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation. He’s working to protect middle-class jobs across Monroe County.

The rally was held in Rochester on Platt Street.

Meanwhile in Pittsford, the Monroe County GOP, including its candidates, County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, and District Attorney Sandra Doorley gathered at Pittsford Town Hall with volunteers and supporters for a Get Out The Vote rally.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy made a special guest appearance.