1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Wedding in Canandaigua looks a little different during COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Canandaigua, NY(WROC)— Couples all over the country are changing the ways they are tieing the knot, as COVID-19 changes how people can have weddings.

Andrew and Alicia Raeman were already planning to get married at Cananadiagua Lake, but when COVID-19 hit, their plans had to change so the show can still go on.

“Memorable. Definitely. We’ll definitely remember the day we got married,” said Andrew Raeman,

Andrew and Alicia Raeman tied the knot in Canandaigua, in front of a close group of family and friends.

The couple had already planned their wedding well in advance, choosing the spot and hiring the photographer. However invitations to wedding had to change when COVID-19 hit.

“So there was originally 21, 21 people so we had to cut it down to 9 pretty thankful that Canandaigua still allowed us to do it,” said Alicia Raeman.

COVID-19 restrictions, like no gatherings of more than 10 ans face masks in public, made things a little different for those in attendance.

“Definitely the masks and 6 feet apart the new pictures with hugging, anything like that a little weird,” said Alicia Raeman.

But the wedding still went forward, with the newly wed couple making it official and doing it with social distancing in mind.

“Just different obviously very memorable we just didn’t want it to ruin things so people that have had to change their plans and stuff we just really wanted to go through with it we just changed,” said Alicia Raeman.

The couple are hoping that restrictions from COVID-19 are lifted in time for their larger reception with 120 plus people in September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss