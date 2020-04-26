Wedding in Canandaigua looks a little different during COVID-19

Canandaigua, NY(WROC)— Couples all over the country are changing the ways they are tieing the knot, as COVID-19 changes how people can have weddings.

Andrew and Alicia Raeman were already planning to get married at Cananadiagua Lake, but when COVID-19 hit, their plans had to change so the show can still go on.

“Memorable. Definitely. We’ll definitely remember the day we got married,” said Andrew Raeman,

Andrew and Alicia Raeman tied the knot in Canandaigua, in front of a close group of family and friends.

The couple had already planned their wedding well in advance, choosing the spot and hiring the photographer. However invitations to wedding had to change when COVID-19 hit.

“So there was originally 21, 21 people so we had to cut it down to 9 pretty thankful that Canandaigua still allowed us to do it,” said Alicia Raeman.

COVID-19 restrictions, like no gatherings of more than 10 ans face masks in public, made things a little different for those in attendance.

“Definitely the masks and 6 feet apart the new pictures with hugging, anything like that a little weird,” said Alicia Raeman.

But the wedding still went forward, with the newly wed couple making it official and doing it with social distancing in mind.

“Just different obviously very memorable we just didn’t want it to ruin things so people that have had to change their plans and stuff we just really wanted to go through with it we just changed,” said Alicia Raeman.

The couple are hoping that restrictions from COVID-19 are lifted in time for their larger reception with 120 plus people in September.