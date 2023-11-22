ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster’s annual Turkey Trot returns this year and is expected to have 3,800 runners this year.

Every year since 1972, Webster has their annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. This year’s run will be held in Webster Park at 10 a.m. The two distances offered are 4.4 miles and 2.5 miles and at the end is a finish line inflatable and corral with finisher medals.

This annual tradition began as a cross-country workout for the Webster Cross Country team and has since exploded in popularity. It began with around 50 runners and turned into what it is today with the help of Webster graduate and YellowJacket Racing Owner, David Boutillier.

Boutillier, said, “My family doesn’t know anything other than the Webster Turkey Trot tradition and to share this with the community and make it as part of their holiday makes it that more special.”

Traffic Advisory: The roads to the park will be closed starting at 8:30 AM including:

Lake Rd & Pellet Rd – no access eastbound on Lake

Lake Rd & Whiting – no access eastbound on Lake

Whiting at Shoemaker – no access northbound on Whiting

Holt at Shoemaker – no access northbound on Holt

Lake at 250 – no access westbound on Lake

Proceeds go to Hope House, Jim May Scholarship Fund, Webster 4th Grade Mile, and various other projects/services throughout Monroe County.