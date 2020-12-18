Webster students experience Mission to Mars virtual field trip at Challenger Learning Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Area students still get to experience field trips to outer space virtually at the Challenger Learning Center located inside the Kodak Center for Performing Arts in Rochester. Through a program from Monroe One BOCES, students can experience the thrilling Mission to Mars from home or in the classroom.

On Friday, students from Dewitt Road Elementary School in Webster participated in the virtual field trip.

“It was really fun! I forgot his name, but the person who was presenting it and everything was really funny a lot. I liked it,” said Madison Brown, a fifth-grader.

Andy Raab, one of the instructional specialists, put the students together in eight teams. They were assigned different jobs and tasks to help send an astronaut to Mars and back.

“I was assigned to the probe scoop. I am supposed to be programming the probe’s brain, and like controlling the parachutes and airbags that go down safely,” said Brown.

“Some of them will be working geometry. they will be trying to figure out angles and declination to get the astronaut to go through space,” said Steven Orcutt, BOCES Director of Instructional Programs for Technology Services. “Others will be using just communication skills. they’ll be sending information back and forth. Others will be doing volume formulas. We pretty much hit every science concept at some point during the mission.”

I am obsessed with this Mission to Mars at the Challenger Learning Center!! #Rochester 🚀 🌏 ✨ 👨🏽‍🚀👩🏼‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/hmbKgzhkig — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 18, 2020

Orcutt said the field trip would give students an out of this world learning experience and open their minds to possibilities to infinity and beyond.

“Just to spark interest in math, science, and technology. That is really what we try to do here. Make kids aware that science can be fun. can be exciting, and there are lots and lots of different jobs and opportunities in science.”

The Challenger Learning Center has been able to conduct virtual field trips to area schools who couldn’t visit them in person when they first launched last fall. The center is one out of 40 nationwide.