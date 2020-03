UPDATE: Webster police say the teenage girl has been located and is safe.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Webster police department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Giovanna Bommelje was last seen on Adams Road near Backus Road Sunday night.

Giovanna Bommelje, age 13, missing/runaway. Last seen on foot in Adams Road/ Backus Road area, at 6:45 PM. She is 5'5", 140 lbs, brown hair in ponytail. She was wearing a salmon colored Aero hoodie, gray sweatpants and black boots. Call 911 if seen ASAP! pic.twitter.com/sqqt7jIdyJ — WebsterNYPolice (@WebsterNYPolice) March 9, 2020

Police say Bommeleje was on foot and wearing a salmon-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

She is 5’5″ tall with brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.