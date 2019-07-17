Webster police remain tight-lipped on the details of an overnight shooting

WEBSTER, NY – (WROC) – A 29-year old male was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Webster.

According to Webster Police Chief Joseph Reiger, officers responded to a 911 call just before 2:00 am Wednesday morning. When they arrived they found the 29-year old on the ground bleeding in front of a home on Hollywood Boulevard.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“We are confident at this time that this is an isolated incident,” said Reiger. ” And there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Police would not tell News 8 where they took the victim or how he’s doing.

Webster Police wouldn’t answer any questions regarding the incident. They say it is because it is an ongoing incident.