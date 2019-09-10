Webster native brings comedy to Fringe Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Rochester Fringe Festival will feature nearly 600 performances at over 25 Rochester venues through September 21.

Among those performing is Webster native Peter Bisuito. This Saturday, September 14, he’ll perform “My Big Funny Peter” at the Lyric Theatre at 8:00 p.m.

Seven years ago Bisuito quit his job to become a full-time comic. Today he calls it the best decision he ever made.

“I’m having a great time and I’m finally living the life that I’ve been wanting to for 30 years now so life is good,” he said via Skype from his home Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

As for his upcoming performance, Bisuito said, “We’re going to laugh at things we probably shouldn’t be laughing at, but I promise nobody’s going to be holding it against you. You’re not going to lose your job. And, most importantly, nobody’s going to un-friend you on Facebook!”

For tickets to “My Big Funny Peter” at the Lyric Theatre visit Bisuito’s website.

For more information about the Fringe, visit the Rochester Fringe Festival website.