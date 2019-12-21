Webster man arrested for DWI in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Webster was arrested for drunk driving Saturday after causing an accident in Penfield.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Tree Brook Drive at around 2 a.m.

Deputies said the driver, 31-year-old Aaron Canty, was driving eastbound on Atlantic Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, entered a field on the south side of the road, and overturned.

According to deputies, Canty was the only occupant in his 2007 Ford Focus.

As a precaution, Canty was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with complains of chest pain.

Atlantic Avenue was shut down for a short period of time and has reopened.