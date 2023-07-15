ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The final day of the Webster Fireman’s Carnival kicked off at noon on Saturday, with activities continuing until midnight and fireworks to top off the celebration.

With sweet treats, dazzling rides, and carnival games galore, there was something to satisfy anyone’s inner child. Community members of all ages are making summer memories they say will last a lifetime.

One attendee, Hanife Gundogdu, says, “I really like seeing everyone get together, especially since the last few years because of COVID we haven’t been able to see a lot of people come together like this and hang out and, you know, take pictures, bring their kids.”

Another carnival-goer, Charlie Roods, is also making memories, saying his favorite thing to do is “Probably watch my daughter go on the rides like she was a little kid all over again, even though she’s a teenager now.”

The carnival featured tons of activities, like music performances and even a kiddie parade — all ending with a fireworks display at midnight.