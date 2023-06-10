ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Webster CountryMax hosted a free pop-up petting zoo this Saturday, complete with dwarf goats, rare sheep, and baby lambs.

Kaizen Ridge brought their rare and adorable farm animals to CountryMax’s unique location at 695 Ridge Road to start the summer with something different that customers, and especially kids, can enjoy.

Kelly McMorrow, events coordinator for CountryMax, says the Webster location is one of ten of the company’s 18 stores that have dedicated event spaces and even has a stall right in the store.

McMorrow says that in addition to this out-of-the-ordinary live petting zoo experience, CountryMax Stores are expanding their horizons, offering various events and possibilities at some of their locations.

“If you’re looking to have any events at CountryMax yourself, we hold birthday parties, and dog training classes, and anything else you could possibly imagine,” says McMorrow.

