Webster boy beats cancer battle during COVID-19 pandemic

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One boy from Webster has spent more than 800 days being treated for cancer. On Sunday his family and friends came together to help him celebrate remission.

Anthony Lattierre has been fighting leukemia for almost half of his life. His family never gave up hope.

Usually when cancer patients reach remission they get to ring a bell at the hospital but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 5-year-old Anthony missed out. So instead of a bell, he got a parade.

Students from the ACE Mentorship program built him a playhouse to raise his spirits last year.