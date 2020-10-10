Webster BLM protesters call for town to adopt anti-racism education programs after comments made by town supervisor

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- A Black Lives Matter protest in the town of Webster, held by members of ‘Being Black in the Burbs’, was calling out what protest leaders claim were racist remarks made by the town supervisor and rallying for more support for the blacks lives matter movement in suburbs.

Kasey Rubinstein and her son say as a family living in Webster, they haven’t seen many black lives matter protests in the suburbs, making it important to come here and support protests like the ‘Being Black in the Burbs’ rally in Webster.

“We have a lot of family and friends who live in the suburbs who don’t feel the support that people do in the city. we’re not as vocal in the suburbs so we wanted to make sure that we lended our voices,” said Kasey Rubinstein.

“All lives can not matter until black lives matter,” said Mike Rubinstein.

Leaders with ‘Being Black in the Burbs’ met at the intersection of Hard road and Ridge road in Webster, holding signs condemning a post by Webster town Supervisor Tom Flaherty on the town’s website that they believe made racist and ignorant statements.

They are here demanding Webster leadership make a change.

“He needs to moving forward put out an apology which I have not heard him do. He needs to work on anti racist recreational programs and education and obviously he needs to take that education himself,” said Tiffany Porter, Admin being black in the burbs.

In an interview with News8 following the post, the town supervisor said he supports racial justice, but it was the location of the protest that he found inappropriate.

“There were some words that translated to certain people to racism and that was not my intention in the least,” said Tom Flaherty, Webster town Supervisor. “I just think that going into a residential neighborhood whether it is Webster the city of Rochester or bangcok thailand a residential neighborhood is not the appropriate venue for that type of event.””

Some of the same people were at the protest Friday night, they hope to hear from the town supervisor but are focusing on getting more support in the suburbs for people of color.

“I want people to know that first of all they have black lives in Webster that they need to care about. We need support out here and we need all these suburbs to be anti-racist,” said Porter.

The group ‘Being Black in the Burbs’ intends to hold more rallies in surrounding suburbs in the upcoming weeks.