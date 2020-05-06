Webinar to help local businesses strategize reopening

Breaking News
137 COVID-19 deaths, 1,623 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations down to 92
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Webinar to help local businesses strategize reopening

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – May 15th the pause order is expected to be lifted and the phases of reopening begins in New York state. Local experts are pulling a handful of resources to guide area business on what they should do to begin that process.

Dixon Schwabl, a marketing communications firm, is hosting a webinar next week to help with reopening plans. But Dixon says it is going to be different for each company. 

“You have to have a policy and you have to stick with it,” said Lauren Dixon, CEO of Dixon Schwabl. “To really brainstorm and think about different ways and examples and stories of how they can re-enter the workplace.”

Dixon says local business and organizations could assemble a team of people that will help with the reopening plans. 

“As you get into the reentry phase, talk one on one with your folks. Find out who is comfortable coming back and who isn’t. for your company,  does it make sense to take a phase approach,” said Dixon. 

moving forward — employers will have to take a look if working from home could still be an option.  But most importantly not to lose your business’ core values. 

“ To Focus on your core values. Who were you and what did you stand for before Covid, and how are you reentering the workplace showing up just like that,” said Dixon. 

To address questions and concerns business owners and executives are facing as they all prepare for the official workplace re-entry across the country, two nationally recognized workplace culture experts have teamed up for a one-hour free webinar from 1-2 p.m. EST Monday, May 11, to discuss it all. To register for this webinar, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss