Webinar to help local businesses strategize reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – May 15th the pause order is expected to be lifted and the phases of reopening begins in New York state. Local experts are pulling a handful of resources to guide area business on what they should do to begin that process.

Dixon Schwabl, a marketing communications firm, is hosting a webinar next week to help with reopening plans. But Dixon says it is going to be different for each company.

“You have to have a policy and you have to stick with it,” said Lauren Dixon, CEO of Dixon Schwabl. “To really brainstorm and think about different ways and examples and stories of how they can re-enter the workplace.”

Dixon says local business and organizations could assemble a team of people that will help with the reopening plans.

“As you get into the reentry phase, talk one on one with your folks. Find out who is comfortable coming back and who isn’t. for your company, does it make sense to take a phase approach,” said Dixon.

moving forward — employers will have to take a look if working from home could still be an option. But most importantly not to lose your business’ core values.

“ To Focus on your core values. Who were you and what did you stand for before Covid, and how are you reentering the workplace showing up just like that,” said Dixon.

To address questions and concerns business owners and executives are facing as they all prepare for the official workplace re-entry across the country, two nationally recognized workplace culture experts have teamed up for a one-hour free webinar from 1-2 p.m. EST Monday, May 11, to discuss it all. To register for this webinar, click here.