At last, winter has come alive here in Rochester. We woke up to a few inches on the ground Sunday morning with some flurries still flying around. Some light snow showers could linger around in the Western New York area for the remainder of the day Sunday. It is the perfect day for the kids to get outside and enjoy the snow. Temperatures will stay in the low 30s throughout the day and will drop into the mid 20s overnight.

A snowy start to your Sunday morning! Most main roads are clear but slick, so if you are heading out the door today, make sure to leave some extra time to get from place to place! pic.twitter.com/esM1dBNbMy — Leanne Byer (@LeanneByerwx1) January 7, 2024

Monday will remain cold but mostly quiet. A slim chance of a few lake effect snow bands could come off of Lake Ontario. Cloudy skies stick around as temperatures climb into the mid 30s. Our attention then turns toward another system that will make its way to the Rochester area Tuesday.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Livingston and Ontario Counties. It’ll take effect Tuesday at 10 AM and last Wednesday at 4 AM.

The system will make its way into the Rochester area Tuesday and stick around through Wednesday. We will see some snow and rain mixture at the beginning part of the system before warm air moves moves into the region, eliminating any chances of seeing snow. The bigger concern with this system will be the winds. We could see wind gusts between 40-50+ MPH throughout the region later Tuesday evening. High wind watches have already been placed for some counties in the viewing area. Scattered rain showers will impact the area Wednesday as the system moves out of the region.

A small system will move into the area on Thursday, bringing a chance to rain and snow showers. Friday looks to remain quiet before the next possible system moves into the area for the weekend. Quite an active start to the new year!