ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, family and loved ones gathered outside of DePaul’s Edgerton Square facility, to release balloons and remember the life 33-year-old Brittni Iverson lived.

Iverson was a staff member at the DePaul facility on Dewey Ave., who police say died a ‘suspicious death’ following an altercation at the home on Tuesday.

Police said they got the call for reports of a fight at the facility, and arrived to find both parties had already left.

Police said Iverson was involved in the altercation, and later died at the hospital. But they haven’t confirmed if this was a homicide or not, and say initial examinations find no signs of trauma that led to her death.

“We want a thorough investigation by way of Rochester Police Department,” said Assemblymember Demond Meeks, also Brittni’s cousin. “We want DePaul to be forthcoming with all information as it relates to what took place a few days ago, that led to Brittni no longer being with us.”

He said there’s a lot they don’t know about that day.

But what they do know is, their loved one is no longer with them – and they want answers.

“She had younger siblings,” said Meeks. “She was the closest thing to them outside of their mother, her mother has passed on the glory, so Brittni was the one who stepped up and took on the responsibilty. Made sure her loved ones, her siblings – had what they needed.”

Her brother said she was passionate about work, and helping others.

“She was always there for everybody, so we are here for her now,” said brother Derwin King.

More than 50 people showed up for the balloon release.

“Its not going to bring her back, but just to let you know how much love and how many hearts she actually touched in many different ways…just wish we could rewind back time right now,” said step-father Steve King.

Family, also saying DePaul has reached out, The brother said it was a heartwarming conversation over the phone, but not the answers they’re looking for.

DePaul Addiction Services has released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear colleague. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends,” DePaul Addiction Services said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our staff members and residents is always our primary concern. The incident is being investigated by the authorities and we are fully cooperating to ensure that justice is served.”

-DePaul spokesperson

In the meantime, police are waiting to determine Brittni Iverson’s cause of death from medical report.

Of note; In 2018 News 8 reported on an assault at the same Dewey Ave location.

Police said a resident injured seven others with a dumbell.