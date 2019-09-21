We the People March 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester was one of more than 60 cities in the United States that held a We the People March on Saturday.

The march started at Liberty Pole and went on to Washington Square Park on St. Mary’s Place to gather for a rally and activism fair. This first-amendment assembly mobilized those who believe that the current status quo is a threat to our democracy and values.

The We the People March was launched and organized by activists and author Amy Siskind, president of The New Agenda, and Karen McRae, interim and first female CEO of CBMOA.

Activists: Amanda Santacroce, Anne Tischler, Jeremy Tjhung, Kendall Bell, and Tiffany Bemis organized Rochester’s march.

After the march there was a rally and activism fair. There, advocacy and activism groups had tables set up with information regarding their organizations and volunteer opportunities to allow those who attended the rally to take action and make changes in the Rochester community. Attendees were encouraged to find a cause that’s important to them and sign up to help the cause in some way.

Those who attended the rally and activism fair were also given the chance to register to vote.