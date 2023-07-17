ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to relieve an ongoing staffing crisis in the public service sector, a nationwide initiative called “Staff The Front Lines” made its first stop in Rochester Monday.

Union representatives from AFSCME Council 66 and Local 1635 shared the call alongside elected officials to fill needed positions across New York State and in the city of Rochester.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says currently, there are just over 400 job openings in the city for essential roles like trash pickup, plow services, or for those who answer in times of crises.

That number of vacancies, Evans says, is down by about 50 percent compared to last year. Still, the need remains critical.

“Unfortunately, we are facing a shortage of 911 employees. The workload is simply unsustainable, and we need help,” said Tawanda Ciccone, a 911 dispatcher for the city.

Ciccone has spent 25 years as a dispatcher in Rochester, and says the department is understaffed, which has created a pattern of overtime for employees to meet the needs of the community.

“We often work 16 hours straight to make up for these shortages. People are counting on you, and emergencies can be a matter of life and death, but there is no work more rewarding,” said Ciccone.

“We believe if our employees are taken care of and if our employees are treated well, it will trickle down, and our residents will see that through the services they get. I can tell you some of the best services are provided by our employees here at the city of Rochester,” said Evans.

Union leaders say if some positions go unfilled, delays and service stoppages could be seen as a result, which they are working to avoid.

“If you need your trash picked up, or your streets plowed, that is us. If you need water from the tap, that is us. If you need an emergency call? That is us,” said Michael Rivera, president of AFSCME Local 1635.

“They’ve stepped up to the front lines, and now it’s our job. It’s our job in government to make sure we fully staff the front lines. We need to staff the front lines,” said Assemblymember Harry Bronson, “Are we ready to do that?”

The “Staff The Front Lines” initiative will continue in over a dozen cities across the country.

Those interested in open positions with the city of Rochester or Monroe County are encouraged to visit their websites for more details.