ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Come Friday, the second anniversary to the pandemic will be upon us. At least for when those effects were first seen in Monroe County. For much of the Rochester region, the pandemic became real when the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled just days before it was set to take place. However, this year, that is not the case. The region is in a decent spot with the pandemic, and floats are set to hit the streets this weekend.

Rewind to March of 2020, St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers were prepping for festivities as normal and two days before everything was set to kick off, Rochester was introduced to COVID.

Committee member for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mark Dowdell said he was shocked when he first learned the parade would be cancelled.

“We knew we were kind of on the threshold of maybe it could have been or maybe it couldn’t. But when they finally made that call down, it really let the air out of your blimp. It was, ‘We’re ready to go, everybody’s lined up. They know exactly where they’re supposed to be.’ And next thing you know, poof, gone,” Dowdell said.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was the first big event in Rochester to get shut down due to COVID, putting the pandemic and the severity that would come in perspective for much of our region.

Vice president of the committee, Kate McBride said at that time, our area wasn’t well versed with the pandemic in any respect.

“It was disappointing, but you know, when you when you think about all the other things that people have had to deal with during the pandemic, you put that in perspective,” McBride said.

That cancellation of the parade set the stage for numerous more events to be put off. Not to mention going into a full blown lockdown.

“We didn’t want to put people in harm’s way, at risk for whatever might be coming down the pike. It was so new to everybody that we kind of just joined in and said, ‘Okay, this is good for the cause, we’re going to go with the cause.’” Dowdell said.

One year later, a virtual parade was put on in March 2021, still being cautious of pandemic measures. Fast forward this year, the parade is back and it’s expected to be better than ever.

“Bigger and better than ever! I think the excitement that everybody’s feeling like everybody wants back into this,” McBride said, “It’s going to be fantastic. Please come down and join us.”

The parade will kick off on the corner of East and Alexander Saturday, March 12th at 12:30pm pending good weather.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed more prayers out there for the wind to blow the precipitation and or the cold weather whatever’s coming in a different direction for a couple of hours. We’ll get on the street we’ll get off they’ll never know the difference,” Dowdell said.

The weekend’s festivities don’t stop at the parade. Friday night, the Amerks are hosting Irish night. Saturday morning, the Running of the Green will take place before the parade starting off at the War Memorial. Lastly, after the parade, there will be a music concert at Water Street.