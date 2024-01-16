Our first sunset time of 5pm occured last night, January 15th, 2024. This means that we are at the time of year we will continue to see sunset times get later and later. About a month ago, our sunset times were around 4:35pm. But how will it look in a week, a month and 2 months from now?

The official sunset time for this evening (January 16th, 2024) was 5:01pm. Not only are our sunset times getting later, but our sunrise times have started to get early again. This will also start to increase the day length of each day. For instance, on January 16th, we had 9 hours, 22 minutes and 25 seconds of daytime. The day length is calculated from the moment the sun rises until the moment the sun sets. As our sunrise times get earlier and sunset times get later, this will only continue to increase the amount of day time we see.

In a week from now (January 23rd, 2024), our sunset time gets pushed back 9 minutes to 5:10pm. We also will see a 13 minute increase in our day length, giving us 9 hours, 35 minutes and 42 seconds in day time. In a month from now (February 16th, 2024), Rochester’s sunset time gets pushed back 32 minutes to 5:42pm. We also will see almost an hour increase in our day length, giving us 10 hours, 34 minutes and 53 seconds in day time. In 2 months from now (March 16th, 2024), our sunset time will get pushed back an hour and 34 minutes to 7:18pm. Now, we have to remember that Daylights Savings starts March 10, meaning that clocks will “spring ahead” an hour. We will also see a pretty big jump in our day length, giving us 11 hours, 58 minutes and 52 seconds of day time. Longer days are on their way!