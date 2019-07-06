Wayne County woman killed in ATV crash in Lewis County

DIANA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) State Police in Lowville responded to an ATV/truck crash in Lewis County on North Shore Road in the town of Diana on Friday afternoon.

An investigation at the scene revealed that 53-year-old Tammy Shears from Savannah was operating a 2013 Suzuki ATV on North Shore Road and around a sharp curve in the roadway, when she drove into the path of a 2018 Dodge pick-up truck, operated by 20-year-old Isaiah Young from Gouverneur, that was traveling westbound on North Shore Road.

Police said that Shears took evasive action, which caused the ATV to overturn. Shears and a passenger on the ATV, 28-year-old Bailey Dougherty from Sodus Point,were ejected from the ATV.

Shears was pronounced deceased at the scene. Dougherty was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with severe leg injuries.

Police said Young was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.