Wayne County man faces rape charges

ROSE, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rose man for rape overnight Saturday.

Deputies say it’s alleged that 49-year-old Gregory Northrup choked and beat a victim unconscious during a domestic disturbance and proceeded to rape the victim on Wolcott Road.

Deputies say there’s an order of protection in place protecting the victim from Northrup.

Deputies charged Northrup with two counts of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, aggravated family offense, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood cirulation.

Northrup was arrested and processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Northrup was turned over to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment.