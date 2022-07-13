LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Museum of Wayne County History will be offering free admission Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 in honor of the Lyons Peppermint Days.

Open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the museum has three separate levels and a jail to explore. Additionally, there is a two-story carriage house full of history to explore. The current main exhibit, “Remembering our Ladies,” focuses on women’s history in Wayne County.

The gift shop will be open, and light refreshments available for guests. Donations are encouraged.

For more information or to donate items, call the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943 or email info@waynehistory.org.

The museum is located in the former Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence.

The Wayne County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 1946. The organization is dedicated to preserving, sharing, and celebrating the rich history of Wayne County, New York.

For more information visit www.waynehistory.org.