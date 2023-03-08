ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — A Newark man has been arrested for a 2021 murder that took place in the Houses Motel, police announced Wednesday afternoon. Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby provided the update at the Public Safety Building in Lyons.

Back in June 2021, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Houses Motel on State Rt. 31 in the Town of Arcadia.

They were conducting a welfare check on Torey Mathis, one of the long-term residents of the motel. Inside the apartment, deputies located Mathias, dead. Milby said that the cause of death was wounds inflicted by a sharp, blunt force.

48-year-old Michael A. Robinson was arrested Wednesday for the murder. Investigators said that the primary motive to the murder was a robbery, and that the two men likely knew each other.

Milby said that Robinson had been a suspect since the beginning of the 20-month investigation, but gathering evidence and a case slowed their ability to indict him.

Robinson was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery. He has been remanded to the Wayne County jail without bail, and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 16.

