Wayne Central schools closed amid coronavirus concerns

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – Wayne Central schools will be closed Monday amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Below is a letter to the Wayne Central community from Interim Superintendent of Schools Joseph Siracuse.

“Dear Wayne Central Community:

Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our school district, we have been strongly advised by the health department that temporarily closing schools is the best course of action to help prevent or slow an outbreak in our community.

Therefore, Wayne will be closed on Monday, March 16 for students; staff are to report to prepare materials and supplies for students. School will be in session on Tuesday, March 17th for all students and staff, which will allow students to receive materials and other personal items. Schools will be closed on Wednesday, March 18, and only essential staff will be reporting. Schools are scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, April 14. Before this occurs, the District will re-evaluate our
COVID-19 response, under the guidance of the County Health Department.

We will continue to communicate additional details in the coming days. We appreciate your cooperation during this challenging time.

Sincerely,
Joseph Siracuse
Interim Superintendent of Schools “

