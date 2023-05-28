ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland man pled guilty to child pornography charges on Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, John Buckley, 59, pled guilty to possession of child pornography on May 26. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Buckley gave his plea before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Between August 2021 and December 2021, Buckley took sexually explicit photos of a female minor on his cellphone. On August 30, 2022, the FBI found 31 images of child pornography on Buckley’s phone. Some of these images were of the female minor.

Buckley will be sentenced before Judge Wolford at a later date. His arrest and plea were the result of an FBI investigation overseen by Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia. The FBI Chicago Field Office and the Joliet, Illinois Police Department assisted with the investigation.