Wayland man faces DWAI charges after crash

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WROC)– Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Monday in the town of Wayland on State Route 63.

Deputies identified the driver as 22-year-old Brandon Rawleigh.

It’s alleged that Rawleigh drove while his ability was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash.

Deputies charged Rawleigh with driving while ability impaired by drugs, consuming an alcoholic beverage while in the vehicle, and moving from a lane unsafely.

Rawleigh was released on traffic summons to appear in the Town of Wayland Court at a later date.