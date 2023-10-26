ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Causewave Community Partners celebrated “Wavemakers” Thursday evening at Arbor Midtown. CEO, Todd Butler explain this an opportunity to highlight the organizations and people that are addressing some of the most pressing needs in the greater Rochester community, such as hunger and education.

Six award categories were presented including The Lantern Award which was presented to Reverend Nancy J. Farrell for her volunteer efforts. The Summer Meals Partnership of Rochester received the W.B. Potter Founder’s Award which recognizes a collaboration that fills a community need and serves as a role model for other partnerships. Common Ground Health and Rochester Area Community Foundation received that award.

Jessica Lewis, the CEO of LaLew Public Relations received the Spark Award. It honors an individual 40 or younger who has used their connection to Causewave to serve as a catalyst for positive change. “We ae leading he positive stories campaign where we pitch and package positive stories amplifying the work of black and brown community members in the fields of arts, education, entertainment, entrepreneurship, grassroots organizing and achievement”, said Lewis.

Causewave CEO Todd Butler says part of the mission of the organization is to support the non profit community. “The non profit is struggling and needs the support of the community” He made this plea, “I hope folks will think about a cause that they care about as we’re celebrating causes that are achieving great things in our community here tonight.” Butler adds this was the first community event hosted in the recently renovated space at the former Lincoln-Alliance Bank building located at 183 East Main Street.