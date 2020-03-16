Watkins Glen International postpones Opening Weekend due to Coronavirus

1  of  79
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Carpenters Local 268 CDS Monarch Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Faith Church - Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Watkins Glen International postpones Opening Weekend due to Coronavirus

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International has postponed Opening Weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe it is best to take preemptive action out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our employees, the community and our loyal fans. Watkins Glen International will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as this medical event progresses. More information regarding the event will be announced at a later date as more information becomes available.

Opening Weekend was originally scheduled for April 4.

No decisions have been announced regarding Go Bowling at the Glen, Sahlen’s, or any other summer events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss